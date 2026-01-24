VIDEO - Bafana Bafana star Mohau Nkota grabs assist as Al-Ettifaq edge closer to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr after win over ex-Nigeria captain William Ekong-Troost's side
The Nkota impact!
Mohau Nkota's Al Ettifaq collected maximum points in their 2-1 win over Al Kholood on Saturday evening in the Saudi Pro League fixture staged at the Al-Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass.
It was the hosts who started strongly and were rewarded in the 16th minute as Kevin N'Doram managed to find Ramiro Enrique in a prime position, and the latter made no mistake.
Five minutes after the break, the South Africa international and former Orlando Pirates winger Nkota then assisted Khalid Al Ghannam for the equaliser.
It got better for Al Ghannam in the 85th minute, this time around converting Joao Costa's pass to ensure it ended 2-1 in favour of Al-Ettifaq.
Watch as Nkota grabs an assist
- Al Ettifaq
What the win means for Al-Ettifaq
This was the eighth win for Nkota's team from the 17 league games they have played in the ongoing Saudi Pro League edition.
They have managed five draws and four losses, meaning Al-Ettifaq have 29 points so far, 14 more than Al Kholood, who are 12th in the log.
Al Ettifaq are eight points off the third position, which is currently occupied by Cristano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.
- Al Ettifaq
Nkota's stats since joining Al Ettifaq
The Saturday fixture was Nkota's 14th game for the Commandos across all competitions; 13 in the Saudi Pro League and one in the King's Cup.
In those matches, Nkota has two goals and three assists despite playing as either a wing-back or full-back.
- Backpage
The massive task awaiting the Bafana Bafana star
Nkota is expected to be in the team that will play second-placed Al Ahli in the next Saudi Pro League challenge.
The game is scheduled for Wednesday at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.