VIDEO - Bafana Bafana star Mohau Nkota grabs assist as Al-Ettifaq edge closer to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr after win over ex-Nigeria captain William Ekong-Troost's side

Mohau Nkota's Al Ettifaq collected maximum points in their 2-1 win over Al Kholood on Saturday evening in the Saudi Pro League fixture staged at the Al-Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass.

It was the hosts who started strongly and were rewarded in the 16th minute as Kevin N'Doram managed to find Ramiro Enrique in a prime position, and the latter made no mistake.

Five minutes after the break, the South Africa international and former Orlando Pirates winger Nkota then assisted Khalid Al Ghannam for the equaliser.

It got better for Al Ghannam in the 85th minute, this time around converting Joao Costa's pass to ensure it ended 2-1 in favour of Al-Ettifaq.