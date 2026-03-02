VIDEO: 'Are you okay?' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta asked if he has a black eye in awkward press conference exchange after Chelsea win

Despite the high stakes of the title race, the atmosphere turned light-hearted when a journalist mistook a shadow on Arteta's face for a bruise. Instead of discussing the Gunners' set-piece prowess or their defensive resilience, Arteta was forced to field questions regarding his physical welfare after a reporter mistakenly thought the manager had sustained a facial injury during the London derby. The confusion began during the media briefing at the Emirates Stadium when a concerned journalist interrupted the flow of football questions to point out what appeared to be a bruise on the Spaniard’s face.

"Sorry, it might be the lighting but it looks like you've got a black eye," the reporter remarked, catching the Arsenal boss completely off guard. Jolting forward in his seat with a look of genuine bewilderment, Arteta replied: "A black eye?" The exchange quickly went viral on social media, capturing the surreal atmosphere in the room as the manager tried to process the observation. The reporter, seemingly doubling down on the concern, clarified: "Yes, your left eye. Are you okay?" A brief, expectant silence fell over the gathered media as the 43-year-old manager instinctively reached up to touch the area beneath his eye, checking for any phantom pain or swelling that he might have missed in the heat of the touchline battle. After a moment of self-inspection, he smiled and reassured the room: "Yes, I'm very good thank you." The tension broke as Arteta looked up at the overhead lights, realising that the combination of shadows and studio luminosity had played a trick on the reporter's eyes.