VIDEO: How did Andy Robertson get there?! Liverpool star bails out Virgil van Dijk with unbelievable goal-line clearance in Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Liverpool star Andy Robertson spared team-mate Virgil van Dijk's blushes with a stunning goal-line clearance against Crystal Palace.
- Crystal Palace took first-half lead at Liverpool
- Mateta nearly pounces on Van Dijk slip to make it two
- Robertson makes goal-line clearance