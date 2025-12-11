'He's the victim!' - Jude Bellingham's attitude defended by Ballon d'Or winner as Real Madrid plunge further into crisis after Man City loss

Bellingham spoke himself after the final whistle and said: "We're still trying to work it out inside the changing room.

"We have everything we need to turn it around," he said to TNT Sports. "I've got full faith that this season isn't over just because we've been on a bad run."

Asked if he still supports the under-fire Xabi Alonso, Bellingham replied: "100%. The manager's been great, I've got a great relationship with him.

"We'll have to take a bit of the s**t on the chin, but we will have to keep fighting and keep bouncing forward."

Goalscorer Rodrygo, who was assisted by Bellingham for the opening goal, said: "We know there's a lot of pressure here. It's normal when things don't go your way on the field. After my goal, I went to hug Xabi to show the team's unity. I knew it was important to have that moment.

"It's a difficult time," Rodrygo added. "It is for us and it is for him [Alonso], too. Things aren't working out and I wanted to show people that we are united with our coach. I know a lot of things are always said. They often try to create a lot of things and I just wanted to say that, that we were united and that we need this unity to move forward and achieve our goal."