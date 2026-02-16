'Playing the victim!' - Ex-Inter chief blasts Juventus for 'exaggerated protests' against controversial Pierre Kalulu red card and defends Alessandro Bastoni from diving accusations

While Moratti admitted that the Inter defender’s theatrics were unnecessary, he was quick to leap to the defense of the Italy international, who has faced a wave of personal attacks and social media abuse. There have even been calls for national team coach Gennaro Gattuso to drop him for their next matches, but Moratti feels he has already suffered enough.

"I believe that Gattuso can do without punishing Bastoni. For the Nerazzurri defender, the attacks he is facing from everyone are already a punishment," he said. "It doesn't seem worth it to me. I don't know what poor Bastoni went through at that moment, but now he is in the middle of a storm. Poor boy. I hope it passes quickly and that what he did does not remain as an example. It's not worth dragging this on for a year; we understand it was an error and that he made a mistake."

Asked if the club would take any action to punish the defender, the former owner said: "It depends on the relationship between the coach and the player; we can't know for sure. Clearly, the coach defends the player in public, then it's possible that in private he tells him to be careful. What would I have done? It depends on the player, the timing, and the circumstances. I don't know the players well enough to say what I would do."