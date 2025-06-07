This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alejandro Orellana

Vicente Sánchez steps down as Cruz Azul head coach, Nicolás Larcamón reportedly set to take over

The Uruguayan coach compiled an impressive record, with 17 wins, eight draws and just two losses

  • Cruz Azul likely to trigger buyout clause in Larcamón’s contract

  • He has a 10-3-6 record with Necaxa
  • He won the 2022-23 Champions Cup with León
