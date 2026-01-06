'VAR just relegated West Ham!' - Nottingham Forest benefit from two controversial decisions as Hammers edge further towards Premier League drop

@WestHamTransfer said: "VAR has just relegated West Ham United."

@MackAttack said: "Bored of VAR and don't really get why they're looking at that in slow motion while reviewing it. Can only envy West Ham getting relegated to a league where they play football and not watch referees at screens."

@Bi2arro added: "The way West Ham will be ransacked if they get relegated will be a sight to see."

@TCrossland55 said: "Least our marvellous captain and best player Jarrod Bowen turned up tonight. Another ghost performance along with the rest of the clowns, it was offside and it was a penalty let’s be honest, don’t give them an excuse my blaming the officials."

@Chels1an continued: "Feel for Jarrod Bowen. He's absolutely busting his ass to keep this pants team full of scrubs in the league and he doesn't need to do all that. If we weren't stocked up on left footed right sided forwards I'd say we should try to loan him for 6 months. Someone should save him."

And Millwall fan Danny Baker, who goes by @Prodnose on social media, concluded: "I am a Millwall supporter. Nothing pleases us more than West Ham struggling. But that was not a penalty. Goalkeeper goes for ball at same time as forward. Someone gets there first and they collide. VAR is such an obscenity to the game."