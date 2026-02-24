'We can't ignore it!' - VAR audio leading to Man City's controversially disallowed goal at Liverpool revealed

Speaking on Match Officials Mic'd Up, PGMO Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb said: "I've heard lots of people say that, 'Can you not just ignore the two and just allow the goal?'

"To referee at Premier League level, you need a feel for the game and an understanding, and we try to apply common sense where possible, but there's a limit to that.

"The ball only goes in the goal because Erling Haaland pulls Szoboszlai, preventing him from being able to clear the ball, so we can't allow that goal to stand for that reason.

"The referee tried to play an advantage when Szoboszlai initially pulls Haaland and he waits to see what happens and if the ball goes straight to the goal - that's a good advantage and we give the goal.

"But the ball only goes into the goal because Haaland clearly commits an offence on Szoboszlai. We can't ignore that; we can't therefore just allow the advantage because it's only accrued because of that action by Haaland, so we have to go right back to the initial offence, which is the one by Szoboszlai pulling Haaland.

"It's outside the penalty area, it denies an obvious goalscoring opportunity so a free-kick is given and Szoboszlai is sent off.

"He was appealing for this foul by Haaland. He was right to appeal because it was a foul, but unfortunately for him, he's committed an initial offence that has to be penalised, and we end up in what is clearly the right place through the use of VAR."