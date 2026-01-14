USWNT star Sam Coffey completes transfer to Man City from Portland Thorns in major boost to WSL leaders' title bid

Coffey told City's website: “It’s a club with so much history, so much success, so much influence in the city. Manchester is not somewhere I’ve been before, but there’s something about it that I felt I was led to and called to. I think it’s also a place that just has proven it’s investment in women’s soccer and being a part of this movement that is going on. Seeing the facilities, the support the team gets and all the efforts they are putting in for the women’s side is such a huge and positive side and something I’m honoured to be a part of.”

Director of Football Therese Sjogran added: “Sam’s reputation as one of the world’s best speaks for itself, and we’re delighted she’s chosen to come here ahead of other potential suitors. We believe she has all the qualities needed to thrive at City and, more broadly, the WSL, and we’re excited to see how she can elevate our already superb squad of players. Sam is playing at the top of her game, and I think her decision to come here shows the incredible progress we’ve made as a Club and the ambitions we have moving forward.”

