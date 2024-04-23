What a year! USWNT star Lindsey Horan up for Player of the Season award in France thanks to superb Lyon performances as PSG duo Grace Geyoro and Tabitha Chawinga round out nominees
United States women's national team star Lindsey Horan is among the nominees for the Division 1 Player of the Season award after starring for Lyon.
- Horan up for Player of the Season award
- USWNT star has starred for Lyon this year
- PSG duo Geyoro and Chawinga also nominated