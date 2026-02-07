Getty Images Sport
USWNT star Catarina Macario reportedly rejects new Chelsea contract after UWCL snub amid global transfer interest
- Getty Images Sport
What happened?
The USWNT star has reportedly rejected a new offer from Chelsea, pushing her closer to a potential exit. Macario originally joined the club in 2023 after leaving Lyon on a free transfer, with her original deal set to run through this summer.
The decision not to sign this latest contract offer will surely put clubs all over the world on high alert. Macario has been heavily linked with a move to the NWSL, where she has yet to play after opting to start her career in Europe. Clubs in Europe are sure to be interested, too, as Macario has proven herself at the highest levels of the sport in that part of the world, too.
She won't, however, get to prove it in the near future. Macario was recently left out of Chelsea's squad for the Champions League knockouts, only furthering speculation that she's heading towards an exit.
News of Macario declining Chelsea's offer was first reported by The Guardian.
- Getty Images Sport
Macario's time at Chelsea
Macario has enjoyed plenty of success since making the move to Chelsea, winning four trophies, including two Women's Super League titles. In addition, she's helped the Blues lift teh FA Cup and League Cup, helping Chelsea complete a treble in the 2024-25 season.
During that 2024-25 season, Macario emerged as Chelsea's third-leading scorer with 11 goals, finishing behind only Guro Reiten (12) and Aggie Beever-Jones (13) on the club's goalscoring charts. More crucially, the 2025-26 season saw Macario play 32 games, having seemingly put her various injury list behind her. She played just 16 the season prior after returning from an ACL injury suffered during her time at Lyon.
This season, Macario has played 12 matches for the Blues. She has yet to score in the league, but has two assists in nine games. However, she has two goals in just three appearances in the Champions League.
- Getty Images Sport
The USWNT angle
After missing all of 2023 and most of 2024 with those injury issues, Macario cemented her place with the USWNT in 2025, leading the team in goals with eight in 10 games played. Playing in a more advanced role due to the absence of the team's famous Triple Espresso unit, Macario emerged as the USWNT's figurehead in attack, staking her claim for a place on the road to the upcoming World Cup.
Macario's resurgence has come under national team manager Emma Hayes, the same coach who brought her to Chelsea in the first place before signing on to lead the USWNT heading into the 2024 Olympics.
- Getty Images
What comes next?
Currently third in the WSL, Chelsea are set to face Tottenham on Sunday in their next league match. In addition to the Champions League, the Blues are also still involved in the FA Cup and League Cup, with the club set to play in the latter's finale on March 15 against Manchester United.
Advertisement