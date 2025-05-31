USWNT player ratings vs China: Emma Hayes’ side never threatened as Lindsey Heaps, Sam Coffee, Cat Macario score in dominant display

Behind Macario, Alyssa Thompson and Michelle Cooper, the USWNT attack was at its best in an easy 3-0 win

Let the U.S. women's national team's 3-0 blowout win over China on Saturday serve as a reminder to the rest of the world: don't play a high line against the Americans.

Not a good idea. It certainly didn't work out well for China. The USWNT, at its core, are a team that can eat up any space you give them, and they did so time and time against China.

Catarina Macario, Sam Coffey and Lindsey Heaps got the goals in the 3-0 win and, in truth, it didn't even feel that close. China's insistence on pressing the USWNT proved their undoing, as the U.S. front line of Macario, Alyssa Thompson and Michelle Cooper ran circles around them from the opening whistle.

Article continues below

It began with Macario's goal, a scrappy close-range finish kick-started by a Cooper cross in the 28th minute. Macario then turned helper for the USWNT's second just minutes later, laying it off to Coffey - just her second international goal, coincidentally both against China - to make it 2-0. Heaps then sealed it at 3-0 in the second half, as Cooper played in yet another picture-perfect cross to find the head of the USWNT captain.

Those were just the goals, though. Particularly in the first half, the USWNT were machine-like in their efficiency. Thompson threatened defenders. Cooper routinely ran into wide-open grass. Macario had the touch and poise to outsmart everyone in her path. The U.S. could have easily had more goals if a few other bounces had gone their way.

In the end, it was a comprehensive win for a team that, even if not a finished product, is still pretty damn good in the attacking end. And considering Emma Hayes' side had lost two of its last three matches - to Japan, and then Brazil - it was a clear statement. Even without Triple Espresso - Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson - this USWNT attack is high-octane, a fact that China learned in Saturday's blowout.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from Allianz Stadium.