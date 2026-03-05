There is no rivalry quite like the one between the U.S. women’s national team and Canada. On Tuesday night, the longtime opponents met on a gloomy, rain-soaked pitch in Columbus, Ohio, where rising goal-scoring phenom Ally Sentnor’s second-half finish lifted the Americans to victory.

Canada and the USWNT have now met 68 times, with the Americans holding a 54-4-9 record since their first meeting in 1986. The last time the two teams faced off was in 2025, when Sam Coffey, Claire Hutton and Yazmeen Ryan scored in a 3-0 victory. Given the rivalry’s intensity, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes opted for a veteran lineup. The starting XI entered the match averaging 47.3 caps, with Rose Lavelle leading the group with 117.

The first half ended scoreless. The USWNT created the majority of the chances but struggled to convert. At halftime, Coffey said the team needed to sharpen its finishing.

“I think we need to be more clinical in the final third and be more front-footed,” Coffey said.

“I think it’s good, but the second half needs to be great.”

The USWNT controlled possession in the opening half, limiting Canada to just three shots.

Hayes kept the starting XI intact to begin the second half. In the 54th minute, Lavelle delivered a corner kick just outside the 6-yard box. Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan tracked the ball, but Sentnor settled the lofted service before burying it with her left foot.

Sentnor’s goal was a perfectly executed set piece and provided the boost the USWNT needed to dictate the rest of the match.

The Americans continued to create chances, but Sentnor’s strike proved to be the difference.

“Our goal was just to win this game,” Sentnor said afterward. “These are the games we want. We want strong competition against opponents we’ll face in the future. We didn’t want to run away with it. We wanted it to be tight so we could work on the things we need to improve.”

The USWNT finished with 16 shots to Canada’s six.

GOAL rates the USWNT players from Lower.com Field.