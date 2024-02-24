USWNT player ratings vs Argentina: American soccer has a new star! Jaedyn Shaw steals the show again with brace as Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan score to complete rout

The teenager couldn't be stopped as she led the way in a massive win

If you were among the few who hadn't quite been convinced that Jaedyn Shaw had arrived, you're surely among the believers now. You have to be, right? It's now crystal clear for all to see: the USWNT have a star on their hands.

Shaw was the clear star of the show during Friday night's 4-0 win over Argentina, netting a first-half brace to put the game beyond all doubt before it even got going. She was joined on the scoresheet by familiar faces in Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan, both of whom had much-needed big games. Make no mistake, though, this was Shaw's night, and this might just be Shaw's year.

With the Olympics looming, the question has been what the USWNT can do with Shaw to get her involved. The question is now what the U.S. would look like without her playing a meaningful role.

She's just 19 years old, but she isn't going anywhere. Shaw has arrived. Good luck stopping her now.

GOAL rates the USWNT'splayers from Dick's Sporting Goods Park...