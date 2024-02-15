Emma Hayes with her son 2023Getty
Ameé Ruszkai

'Let's go to the USA mummy!' - Incoming USWNT boss Emma Hayes reveals son's heart-warming 'endorsement' that helped her make 'hard' decision to leave Chelsea

USAEmma HayesChelsea FC WomenSummer OlympicsWSLWomen's football

Emma Hayes has revealed the heart-warming response from her son that helped her decide to take the United States women's national team job.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hayes to leave Chelsea at end of season
  • Will take charge of USWNT ahead of Olympics
  • Reveals how son helped her make tough decision

Editors' Picks