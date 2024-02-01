'We need to change every bit of culture we had' - USWNT captain Lindsey Horan issues honest reflection on US soccer after failed World Cup campaign

'We need to change every bit of culture we had' - USWNT captain Lindsey Horan issues honest reflection on US soccer after failed World Cup campaignThomas HindleGettyLindsey HoranUSAWorld CupEmma HayesUSWNT Lindsey Horan called on the national team setup to improve across the board following a last 16 exit at the 2023 World CupArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHoran asks for sweeping change at national levelBlasts US Soccer fans who "don't know the game"Former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes set to take over in June