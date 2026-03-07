Getty
USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi scores winning goal in first PSV start since injury layoff
An important goal for PSV
PSV had been struggling at home against a middling AZ side. The reigning Dutch champions had the majority of the ball but did admittedly little with it in an otherwise testy game. Pepi was handed his first start since breaking his arm in January, and did little with it until he stepped up to smash the ball into the back of the net from a delicate knockdown with five minutes remaining in normal time.
Unlucky not to have more
Pepi was involved throughout and was unfortunate not to have more than one on the night. He put four shots on target and was a constant menace to the AZ defense. The USMNT striker now has 10 goals in nine starts this season.
U.S. strikers are in form
It continues to be a strong year for U.S. strikers after a slow start. Folarin Balogun has found his touch in front of goal, and bagged against PSG Friday night. Haji Wright, meanwhile, is one goal off the top of the EFL Championship scoring charts after finding the net against Bristol City on Saturday.
Injury concern for Dest?
The only blemish on the day was an apparent hamstring injury suffered by Sergino Dest. The American right back has struggled to find form since returning from an ACL injury earlier this season. Dest exited the game on the hour mark and as a result, his spot in March's U.S. squad could be in doubt.
