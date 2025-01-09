Josh Sargent Norwich 2024-25Getty
Jacob Schneider

USMNT striker Josh Sargent set to return for Norwich City in FA Cup vs. Brighton after extended injury absence

J. SargentUSABrightonNorwich vs BrightonNorwichFA Cup

After missing 14 Championship games with a groin injury, Sargent is set to return for the Canaries in a crucial FA Cup clash

  • USMNT striker Sargent to return for Norwich
  • Forward had long injury absence for Canaries
  • Set to come off bench vs. Brighton in FA Cup
