USMNT Starting XI: With Antonee Robinson now also among the missing, how Mauricio Pochettino's suddenly shorthanded side projects against Panama in Nations League

Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams are locks, Matt Turner needs to perform, and U.S. boss is challenged to put puzzle together

LOS ANGELES - The CONCACAF Nations League semifinals are Thursday night, and the U.S. men's national team has already had to chop and change its squad based on unexpected departures. And that doesn't even include the expected absences of Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest, all of whom would be no-doubt inclusions in a full-strength USMNT squad.

All of that is to say that Mauricio Pochettino has some problems to solve, decisions to make and puzzle pieces to assemble for the team's semifinal against Panama at SoFi Stadium.

Antonee Robinson is out. So, too, are Johnny Cardoso and Auston Trusty. All three could have played a part in this game, but were ruled out Tuesday with injury issues. In their place, Max Arfsten, Brian Gutiérrez and Jack McGlynn have been called in, dramatically altering the USMNT squad just days before the match.

Article continues below

So how does Pochettino respond? Does he stick with a 4-3-3, trusting some players who likely weren't his first-choice starters? Does he swap formations in response to the absences, notably Robinson? Can he both maximize the chances of winning on Thursday, but also prepare the USMNT for a potential final just a few days later?

GOAL projects the USMNT lineup for Thursday's match against Panama.