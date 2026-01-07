USMNT star Weston McKennie 'won't renew his contract' at Juventus as rumours of MLS homecoming transfer swirl

McKennie joined Juventus on loan from Schalke in 2020 before making the move permanent the following year. Since then, he has racked up 205 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals along the way. The former Leeds loanee, however, is out of contract this summer and speculation is mounting that he could be on the move. And while he may want to stay put with the Old Lady, there is no guarantee that will come to pass.

He said in December, "I hope to stay at Juventus. But I leave it all in my agent’s hands. Turin is a huge part of my life, so I want to do everything I can for the people here. It was a difficult time before, but now we've rediscovered our identity [under Juve boss Luciano Spalletti]. The coach knows how to play football and how to train players. He pays attention to the little things, the things that not everyone normally pays much attention to. He also talks to the players individually; he's a good coach, even in terms of his relationship with each player."