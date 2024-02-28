USMNT star Johnny Cardoso makes dream start to life at Real Betis as he lands La Liga honour for February exploits

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeUSMNT star Johnny Cardoso makes dream start to life at Real Betis as he lands La Liga honour for February exploitsUSAReal BetisLaLigaUSMNT star Johnny Cardoso has made a dream start to life at Real Betis as he landed a top La Liga honour for his exploits in February.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCardoso enjoying life in SpainSigned for Betis until 2029 from Internacional in JanuaryWas awarded U23 player of the month for February