WATCH: USMNT's Weston McKennie scores stunning equalizer, but 10-man Juventus fall to Galatasaray in Champions League

Juventus dug themselves quite a hole in the first leg in Turkey, falling 5-2 to give themselves a lot of work to do in Wednesday's second leg. Fortunately for them, it would be held in Turin, but their comeback was anything but straightforward.

After a Manuel Locatelli penalty got them going, defender Lloyd Kelly was sent off with a straight red card just three minutes into the second half. Juventus, however, played better from there, with Arturo Gatti netting in the 70th minute to bring them within one.

Juve got that one on a goal from McKennie, his fourth of this Champions League run. The American star was able to head home on an assist from Teun Koopmeiners, levelling the match on aggregate with the odds stacked against the Italian side. That was the best it got for Juve, though, as goals from Victor Osimhen and Baris Alper Yilmaz in the 111th and 119th minutes, respectively, ended their Champions League campaign.