USMNT's Benjamin Cremaschi makes Serie A debut for Parma in 2-1 loss to Roma

Cremaschi’s debut came nearly two months after his loan move from Inter Miami was announced on Sept. 2. The midfielder joined the Italian club on a deal through June 2026, with Parma holding an option to make the transfer permanent.

Prior to this appearance, Cremaschi had been named to Parma's matchday squad twice but remained unused as he adapted to Italian football. His introduction against Roma marked a significant milestone in his European career after accumulating 107 appearances for Inter Miami across all competitions.