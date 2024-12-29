Fulham FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

USMNT's Antonee Robinson records seventh assist as Fulham secure a point vs Bournemouth minus Tyler Adams

A. RobinsonUSAFulhamFulham vs BournemouthBournemouthPremier LeagueT. Adams

Robinson's 73rd minute assist helped the Cottagers to a point as transfer rumors around the American heat up

  • Fulham draw Bournemouth 2-2
  • Antonee Robinson records another assist
  • Tyler Adams out for Bournemouth
