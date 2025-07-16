This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport ‘Always wanted to be part of something special’ - USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang discusses his move to Derby County from Charlotte FC Major League Soccer Championship P. Agyemang Charlotte FC USA Derby The American striker has opened up about his decision to join English side, leaving the MLS side where he started his career after MLS SuperDraft Transfer valued at around $8 million, plus add-ons, represents record fee for Charlotte FC

Agyemang scored 22 goals in 72 matches for Charlotte

Striker netted two goals during USMNT's runner-up finish at 2025 Gold Cup