USMNT star Matt Turner admits he’s had 'moments to leave behind forever' with Nottingham Forest but is ready to fight for No. 1 spot after Matz Sels arrivalJacob SchneiderGettyMatt TurnerUSANottingham ForestUSMNT shotstopper Matt Turner has vowed to continue fighting for the No. 1 spot at Nottingham Forest, despite the arrival of Matz Sels.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTurner & Forest struggling in Premier LeagueClub brings in new goalkeeper SelsAmerican reveals ambitions for season remaining