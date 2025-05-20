San Diego Wave FC v NJ/NY Gotham FC - 2023 NWSL Challenge CupGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

'Every game has to be viewed as life or death' - USMNT legends Tim Howard, Landon Donovan emphasize importance of friendlies for USMNT's World Cup preparation

CONCACAF Gold CupT. HowardUSAJapanSouth Korea

The former Premier League star stressed the USMNT needs to treat every friendly post-Gold Cup as a life or death game until the World Cup

  • Howard stressed every friendly post-Gold Cup is important
  • Emphasized the importance of senior starters playing together to build experience
  • Donovan highlighted the benefit of playing against two potential World Cup opponents
Article continues below