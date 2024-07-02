No solutions for Gregg Berhalter and USMNT in colossal failure: Winners and losers as U.S. are bounced from Copa America with Uruguay defeat

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Monday's Group C finale, with Uruguay bouncing the USMNT 1-0

And just like that, it's over. The U.S. men's national team's Copa America run ended with a resounding thud on Monday night. This was supposed to be the summer in which this supposed "Golden generation" team changed the perception of American soccer.

They surely did, but not for the better.

Ultimately, this Copa America was a pure disaster for the U.S., who saw their fate confirmed by Uruguay in Kansas City. In truth, the story was at least partially written against Panama in Atlanta last week, but Monday night was a chance to right the wrongs of an embarassment against Panama and save the summer.

It didn't happen. The U.S. struggled to do much of anything against an Uruguay team that came to play despite having very little to play for. Even so, the U.S. had it all in their hands ... and promptly let it all slip away.

What that means going forward will be discussed plenty in the coming days. This is a potential turning point for a federation that is suddenly at a crossroads. After a tournament so hyped and a performance so underwhelming, what can the USMNT do to get back on track in the two years between this home-soil failure and the 2026 World Cup?

The fact is this: right now, the U.S. simply isn't good enough. This game showed it and, most notably, this tournament showed it. The USMNT's Copa America run is over and it is certain to go down as one of the biggest missed opportunities in program history.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the USMNT's loss to Uruguay.