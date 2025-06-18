'The next test' - The developing chemistry among Diego Luna, Malik Tillman and Jack McGlynn, Tyler Adams' potential return and five keys for the USMNT vs Saudi Arabia

With a resounding Gold Cup-opening victory in their back pocket, the USMNT have reason to smile - but not for too long

AUSTIN, Texas - In the midst of a generally miserable four-game losing streak entering the Gold Cup, the U.S. men's national team generally kept to the message of not letting the lows get too low. Yes, the losses were piling up. No, it wasn't impacting the team's approach.

More games were coming, ones that counted. Those were more important the controversy and negativity swirling around the team, bad vibes that prompted the likes of former ESPN FC analyst Herculez Gomez to opine, "I don't know if any fan right now can enjoy anything about the USMNT."

That message goes the opposite direction, too.

Fresh off a 5-0 beatdown of Trinidad and Tobago in the Gold Cup opener, Mauricio Pochettinio's USMNT isn't letting those good feelings hijack their mindset, either, especially knowing that the next test will be significantly more difficult.

Up next is Saudi Arabia, a team that should be far more competitive than the Soca Warriors, and one that will present challenges for the U.S. when they meet Thursday at 9:15 p.m. ET in Austin, Texas.

"What is really good from the team is that we kept going," midfielder Brenden Aaronson said of the USMNT refusing to pump the brakes against Trinidad and Tobago, even after building a 3-0 first-half lead. "We kept trying to attack them, kept trying to score goals, kept defending. I thought we were really good on the day. And now we transition that to Saudi Arabia, taking positives from the last game and learning some things."

In terms of the Gold Cup, there's plenty at stake. The winner will almost certainly top the group, getting all of the benefits that come with that finish. For both sides, this is also test against a World Cup-level opponent, one similar to many they could see next summer. For individuals, the game is another chance for each player to show value to Pochettino - less than one year out from the World Cup, those chances are dwindling quickly.

"It's something like a qualification period and, although we don't have a qualification period, this is qualification for us," defender Mark McKenzie said. "We need to take this as the next test. As we go towards next year, each and every opponent we face will be like a qualifier, an opponent that's looking to make sure they have a chance to play at the World Cup."

GOAL looks at five keys for the U.S. against Saudi Arabia.