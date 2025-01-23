Diego Luna, USMNTGetty
Alex Labidou

WATCH: Even with broken nose, USMNT's Diego Luna delivers unbelievable assist to Brian White for goal against Costa Rica

USAUSA vs Costa RicaCosta RicaFriendliesD. Luna

Luna proved his value with an stunning assist to opening scoring the USMNT, even after injuring nose

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Luna delivers a beautiful through ball to connect with White
  • Got an assist with an apparent broken nose
  • Costa Rica match wraps up two-game January camp
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱