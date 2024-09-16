Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic shows sensational skills, but Weston McKennie benched (again)

With a new coach in place, GOAL analyzes the biggest developments for the biggest USMNT players in European leagues

It was a busy week for Mauricio Pochettino and, right now, American soccer's eyes are squarely focused on the U.S. men's national team's new head coach. There are just many reasons to be excited, and just as many mysteries. He hasn't coached a game yet, and, until he does, everyone will be wondering what he thinks of it all.

Pochettino will have plenty of studying to do over the next few weeks but, over this weekend, he got his first real glimpse at USMNT stars with their clubs as this new era begins.

That will be good news for several players, who stepped up with the types of performances that will excite the new USMNT boss. Others, though, were underwhelming. There are still a few weeks to impress the coach before the U.S. convenes for Pochettino's first camp, but there's nothing more important than a first impression, is there?

That process has started. Which players made their mark, and which will need to step up in the weeks to come? GOAL takes a look at the weekend that was for Americans Abroad.