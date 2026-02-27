'Open to everything!' - USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino refuses to rule out stunning Spurs return this summer

Frank was relieved of his duties as Spurs head coach earlier this month following a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle. The result left the north London side just five points above the relegation zone following a run of just two wins from 17.

In the time since, the gap to the bottom three has been cut to four points after West Ham's 0-0 draw with Bournemouth last Saturday and Tottenham's 4-1 North London Derby defeat at the hands of rivals and Premier League leaders Arsenal the following day.

Igor Tudor oversaw the loss to the Gunners having taken over the Spurs reins on an interim basis last week as the Croat put pen to paper on a five-month deal in the capital. The expectation, now, is that Pochettino will take over for a second spell in the Tottenham dugout.

And the Argentine has revealed that he is 'open to everything' once the World Cup draws to a close this summer.