USA's World Cup history-maker hails Kaizer Chiefs product Puso Dithejane as 'one of South Africa's best' after MLS club Chicago Fire complete signing of Bafana Bafana international
Dithejane joins Chicago Fire
Puso Dithejane’s impressive start to the season has kept him at the centre of transfer talks, as the former Kaizer Chiefs product continues to shine for TS Galaxy. Across all competitions, he made 15 appearances, finding the back of the net four times in the Premier Soccer League. In addition to his goals, Dithejane has contributed six assists — four in the domestic league and two in cup competitions, including the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.
His performances have highlighted not only his goal-scoring ability but also his vision and creativity on the field, making him one of the most exciting young talents in South African football and a player who continues to attract attention both locally and abroad.
The Bafana Bafana international’s hard work has paid off, as he prepares to join Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, who have secured his services on a four-year contract.
Club official welcome Dithejane
The MLS side issued an official statement to welcome the Mzansi youngster, with applause coming from Greg Berhalter — the first person in United States history to participate in the FIFA World Cup as both a player and a head coach.
Berhalter’s tenure as coach has been marked by a focus on recruiting and developing a younger roster, making Dithejane’s signing a continuation of that vision.
“In welcoming Puso to Chicago, we’re adding one of South Africa’s best young, attacking players to our team,” said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.
“His dynamic energy will add depth to our squad this season, while also setting the foundation for him to continue developing and strengthening the team for many seasons to come.”
Get to know Dithejane
The statement also provided further details regarding the player’s role and the terms of his contract.
"Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired winger Puso Dithejane (pronounced POOH-so dee-TAY-zhan) from TS Galaxy F.C. of South Africa’s Betway Premiership. Dithejane will occupy a U-22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through the 2029-30 season with a Club option for the 2030-31 season. Per Club and MLS Policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Dithejane, 21, joins the Chicago Fire after spending the past two seasons with TS Galaxy F.C. where he scored the first hat-trick of the 2025-26 Premiership season in a 4-1 win against Chippa United. He has played in 63 total matches across all competitions for TSG, including a personal best 27 matches in the 2024-25 Beltway Premiership (12 starts). So far in the 2025-26 season, Dithejane has started all 12 regular season matches in which he has played, registering four goals and four assists. In addition to the Premiership, he also has significant tournament experience in the MTN8, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup.
"The exciting young winger began his career at the Transnet School of Excellence, one of South Africa’s premier youth development programs, before joining Kaizer Chiefs Academy. Dithejane broke through the professional ranks at Kaizer Chiefs II before transferring to TSG in 2023."
Farewell Dithejane
The Mpumalanga-based club said their goodbyes and sent heartfelt best wishes to the Christiana-born talent as he embarks on his next chapter.
"Thank you, Puso Dithejane, for your dedication, hard work, and commitment. You represented the badge with pride and professionalism, and your journey has inspired many. We wish you nothing but success as you take this exciting next step with Chicago Fire. Once one of us, always one of us. All the best in the USA," stated the X/Twitter message.