USA's World Cup history-maker hails Kaizer Chiefs product Puso Dithejane as 'one of South Africa's best' after MLS club Chicago Fire complete signing of Bafana Bafana international

Puso Dithejane’s impressive start to the season has kept him at the centre of transfer talks, as the former Kaizer Chiefs product continues to shine for TS Galaxy. Across all competitions, he made 15 appearances, finding the back of the net four times in the Premier Soccer League. In addition to his goals, Dithejane has contributed six assists — four in the domestic league and two in cup competitions, including the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.

His performances have highlighted not only his goal-scoring ability but also his vision and creativity on the field, making him one of the most exciting young talents in South African football and a player who continues to attract attention both locally and abroad.

The Bafana Bafana international’s hard work has paid off, as he prepares to join Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, who have secured his services on a four-year contract.