‘Until he retires’ - Why Lionel Messi will remain ‘best in the world’ as ex-Barcelona team-mate David Villa delivers GOAT billing

Messi enjoyed a productive 2025 with the Herons, helping them to a historic MLS Cup triumph. While savouring collective glory, the South American superstar landed Golden Boot and MVP honours - becoming the first player to secure the latter of those two prizes in back-to-back campaigns.

The expectation is, having inspired his country to a global crown at Qatar 2022, Messi will form part of a World Cup title defence this summer - with FIFA’s flagship event heading to America, Canada and Mexico.

If he were to star for the Albiceleste again in another successful quest for international honours, then a ninth Golden Ball could be on the cards. Anything is considered to be possible where Messi is concerned.