Spurs have been tracking Vasco da Gama star Rayan closely for months, encouraged by his rapid development and consistent end product in the Brazilian Serie A. However, O Dia recently reported that the north London club may soon find themselves outflanked by La Liga giants Real Madrid, who are considering a bid in the region of €50 million (£44m/$59m) as they reassess their attacking options ahead of the next transfer window.

Los Blancos view Rayan as a serious alternative following Endrick’s loan move to Lyon. A potential €50m offer would significantly raise the stakes. That figure exceeds the €40m valuation first mentioned when Tottenham’s interest became public, underlining how rapidly Rayan’s stock has risen.