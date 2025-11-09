+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Celine Abrahams

Unbeaten former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena masterminds seventh successive MC Alger win to reclaim top spot in Algeria

The South African tactician extended his unbeaten run in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 as MC Alger secured a hard-fought win over relegation-threatened El Bayadh on Sunday. The result keeps Mokwena’s side firmly atop the standings and adds further momentum to their impressive domestic campaign.

    Mokwena makes waves in Algeria

    Building on Rhulani Mokwena’s unbeaten streak in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1, MC Alger’s latest 1-0 win over El Bayadh further solidifies their position at the top of the table. The South African tactician has injected fresh energy and tactical discipline into the squad, turning early-season promise into consistent results. 

    With each fixture, Mokwena’s side continues to grow in confidence, blending attacking flair with defensive resilience. As the title race intensifies, MC Alger’s momentum under Mokwena’s leadership is becoming one of the standout stories of the Algerian top flight.  

    Preparations for Sundowns reunion

    The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates coach is set for a dramatic continental showdown against familiar opposition, as MC Alger have been drawn into Group C of the CAF Champions League.   

    The Algerian giants will face Mokwena’s former employers, Masandawana, in what promises to be a tactically charged and emotionally layered encounter. Joining them in the group are Sudanese powerhouse Al Hilal and DR Congo’s Saint-Eloi Lupopo - two sides with deep continental pedigree and passionate followings. 

    What’s next for Mokwena?

    With MC Alger back at the summit of the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1, the team’s immediate focus shifts to their upcoming league fixture against MB Rouissat on 15 November, a match that offers a chance to consolidate domestic momentum before continental duties resume. 

    Just six days later, Mokwena will lead MC Alger into their CAF Champions League group stage opener against Sudanese giants Al-Hilal, scheduled for Friday, 21 November. 

1. Division
MB Rouissat crest
MB Rouissat
MBR
MC Alger crest
MC Alger
MCA