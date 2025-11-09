Unbeaten former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena masterminds seventh successive MC Alger win to reclaim top spot in Algeria

Building on Rhulani Mokwena’s unbeaten streak in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1, MC Alger’s latest 1-0 win over El Bayadh further solidifies their position at the top of the table. The South African tactician has injected fresh energy and tactical discipline into the squad, turning early-season promise into consistent results.

With each fixture, Mokwena’s side continues to grow in confidence, blending attacking flair with defensive resilience. As the title race intensifies, MC Alger’s momentum under Mokwena’s leadership is becoming one of the standout stories of the Algerian top flight.