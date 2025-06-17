Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns Fifa Club World Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details on how to follow vital global clash between Masandawana and the Tigers.

The Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns hope to start their Fifa Club World Cup campaign on a high when they play Ulsan HD in Group F's assignment at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

With Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense coming up later in the pool, both teams are aware that a positive result will be vital.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Ulsan HD and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.