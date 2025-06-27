'Typical No. 9' - Xabi Alonso sets high expectations for Gonzalo Garcia as Real Madrid boss compares youngster to legend Raul after Club World Cup showing
Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso praised young striker Gonzalo Garcia after his Club World Cup display, calling him a “typical No. 9” with Raul-like traits.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alonso says Garcia reminds him of Raul
- Youngster impressed in Madrid’s Club World Cup clash
- No decision made about his role next season