Tyler Adams sidelined with injury as Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT add LAFC’s Timmy Tillman for November friendlies

The decision offers an opportunity for Tillman, who has had relatively few chances in a USMNT shirt. After filing a one-time switch to represent the United States in 2023, he is no longer eligible for Germany and has featured just once for the U.S. since committing to the program. He’s the brother of Bayer Leverkusen star Malik Tillman, who has earned 25 caps with the national team. At club level, Tillman has been a standout for an LAFC side viewed as an MLS Cup contender, powered by a star attacking duo that includes Denis Bouanga, with a Western Conference semifinal against Vancouver looming in two weeks.