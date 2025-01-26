Khalil Ben Youssef and Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage
Clifton Mabasa

Two wins from two matches! 'We will win' - Kaizer Chiefs coach fires stern warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of Soweto Derby after Free Agents victory & teary George Matlou breaks down after Man of the Match performance against Free Agent in Nedbank Cup

Premier Soccer League

Amakhosi demonstrated their strength against the lower-division team in a cup match and they have now turned thei attention to the Buccaneers.

  • Chiefs beat Free Agents in Nedbank Cup
  • Ben Youssef warns Pirates ahead of Soweto Derby
  • Matlou in tears after great performance
