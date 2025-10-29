Two former Kaizer Chiefs loanees resurface at Amakhosi's arch-rivals Orlando Pirates

Both loanees were developed at Naturena's structures but did not fully transition to join their senior team despite being tipped as future South African stars.

In the DDC, Rorwana featured alongside Njabulo Blom, Happy Mashiane, Given Thibedi, and Samkelo Zwane.

Rorwana was tipped to become a top star given his ability to dominate the midfield, and his passing ability was top-notch.

However, he was sent to Moroka Swallows on loan in the 2019-20 season, and in the subsequent season, he was with Pretoria Callies.

However, the loan moves did not help him much, as he was later released by Chiefs.