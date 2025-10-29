Two former Kaizer Chiefs loanees resurface at Amakhosi's arch-rivals Orlando Pirates
- Backpage
Ex-Chiefs loanees at Pirates
Former Kaizer Chiefs loanees Mthokozisi Balakasi and Ayanda Rorwana have reappeared at Amakhosi's arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.
Balakasi and Rorwana have joined Bucs in the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League for the 2025/26 campaign.
- Backpage
Developed at Amakhosi
Both loanees were developed at Naturena's structures but did not fully transition to join their senior team despite being tipped as future South African stars.
In the DDC, Rorwana featured alongside Njabulo Blom, Happy Mashiane, Given Thibedi, and Samkelo Zwane.
Rorwana was tipped to become a top star given his ability to dominate the midfield, and his passing ability was top-notch.
However, he was sent to Moroka Swallows on loan in the 2019-20 season, and in the subsequent season, he was with Pretoria Callies.
However, the loan moves did not help him much, as he was later released by Chiefs.
- Backpage
La Masia signing
For the 2022-23 season, the midfielder signed for La Masia during their time in the Motsepe Foundation Championship before they were relegated to the ABC Motsepe League.
Now, he has joined Pirates' feeder team, Pele Pele (now known as Orlando Pirates), in the third tier as he tries to keep himself playing. He also played for the Bucs' feeder team against his former side, La Masia, over the weekend, where they collected a point from a 2-2 draw, a game in which Balakasi scored.
Balakasi scores
Balakasi, who spent the 2022/23 season at Uthongathi FC on loan from Chiefs, scored against La Masia for Pirates last weekend.