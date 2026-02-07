Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-4 Orlando Pirates: 'Bucs should loan out Yanela Mbuthuma to Kaizer Chiefs; Buccaneers are the only team in Africa that does not have a coach, we have a manager! Amakhosi will regret choosing football over Karate' - Fans

Orlando Pirates advanced to the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 after a 4-1 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

A chance for Pirates to take the lead presented itself in the eighth minute when Oswin Appollis was brought down inside the penalty area. Andre De Jong was given the spot-kick conversion duties, and the Bucs' new signing successfully carried out the role to put Bucs ahead.

The away side managed to double their lead when Thalente Mbatha scored the second goal in the 17th minute. Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila kept fighting, and in the 39th minute, they pulled back courtesy of Sithembiso Ngobe's strike.

To pile more pressure on Vhadau Vha Damani, the Sea Robbers scored their third goal in the 65th minute when Patrick Maswanganyi found the back of the net. Sipho Mbule, who was among the second-half substitutes, struck the fourth one as Pirates registered a convincing win.

After the Pirates' win, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted as the Bucs advance to the next round.