Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-4 Orlando Pirates: 'Bucs should loan out Yanela Mbuthuma to Kaizer Chiefs; Buccaneers are the only team in Africa that does not have a coach, we have a manager! Amakhosi will regret choosing football over Karate' - Fans

The journey has come to an end for the 2020/21 Nedbank Cup winners, as the third-tier outfit failed to cause an upset against the Sea Robbers. For the Buccaneers, the journey to a season quadruple is alive as they now chase the cup lost to bitter rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, last season and the Premier Soccer League title. Amakhosi, the defending champions, were knocked out of the competition by Stellenbosch.

Orlando Pirates advanced to the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 after a 4-1 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

A chance for Pirates to take the lead presented itself in the eighth minute when Oswin Appollis was brought down inside the penalty area. Andre De Jong was given the spot-kick conversion duties, and the Bucs' new signing successfully carried out the role to put Bucs ahead.

The away side managed to double their lead when Thalente Mbatha scored the second goal in the 17th minute. Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila kept fighting, and in the 39th minute, they pulled back courtesy of Sithembiso Ngobe's strike. 

To pile more pressure on Vhadau Vha Damani, the Sea Robbers scored their third goal in the 65th minute when Patrick Maswanganyi found the back of the net. Sipho Mbule, who was among the second-half substitutes, struck the fourth one as Pirates registered a convincing win.

After the Pirates' win, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted as the Bucs advance to the next round.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Mbuthuma not Pirates material

    Mbuthuma is not Pirates material. We need to loan him to our neighbours - Mduduzi Mqwevu

    • Advertisement
  • Khuliso Mudau, Tashreeq Mathews, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    They don't have cups

    I wanted to offer Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns a cold drink, but I remember they don't have a Cup - Khutso Sereñity Makhudu

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Stellenbosch FC, January 2026Backpagepix

    Mistake

    Loaning out Mabasa ahead of all strikers was a joke to me - Muzi Mkhathin

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Aden McCarthy and Devin Titus, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Two goals for Chiefs?

    Can we loan the Chiefs two goals? I don't like to see them out at this early stage. I really wanted a rematch of last season's final - Machabe Khoza

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Amakhosi represented

    TTM represented Kaizer Chiefs very well with their 1 goal at a time - Siliziwe Hlongwane

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Levels

    Orlando Pirates is the only club in Africa that doesn't have a coach.... We have manager levels… Up the Bucs – Sgqemezah Khandakhuluh Mquanazy

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs will regret

    On the 28th of February, Kaizer Chiefs will regret choosing football instead of karate - Yungin Ethan

0