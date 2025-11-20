TS Galaxy hands former Mamelodi Sundowns star Phakamani Mahlambi a comeback chance, paving way for a brotherly reunion

Phakamani Mahlambi enjoyed a promising, talent-filled career, having played for some of the biggest teams and proving his hunger for success. But not everything was rosy, as he failed to make the most of his opportunity with the Egyptian giants, where many had expected his future to reach new heights.

Upon his return to South Africa after his stint with the Chloorkop-side, Mahlambi struggled to rediscover the fearless midfielder he once was, highlighting some of the most disappointing moments in his career. Yet, there remains hope that he can find his feet and reclaim his form.

The last time the Johannesburg player was signed by a top-flight club was when he joined the Eastern Cape side, Chippa United, where he struggled to impress despite his colourful career, which includes being part of South Africa’s U20 and U23 national teams dating back to 2017.

He has now resurfaced in the TS Galaxy camp, training alongside his younger brother Seluleko, who has made his mark by scoring six goals and providing two assists for The Rockets.