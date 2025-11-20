TS Galaxy hands former Mamelodi Sundowns star Phakamani Mahlambi a comeback chance, paving way for a brotherly reunion
The highs, lows, and what could’ve been for Mahlambi
Phakamani Mahlambi enjoyed a promising, talent-filled career, having played for some of the biggest teams and proving his hunger for success. But not everything was rosy, as he failed to make the most of his opportunity with the Egyptian giants, where many had expected his future to reach new heights.
Upon his return to South Africa after his stint with the Chloorkop-side, Mahlambi struggled to rediscover the fearless midfielder he once was, highlighting some of the most disappointing moments in his career. Yet, there remains hope that he can find his feet and reclaim his form.
The last time the Johannesburg player was signed by a top-flight club was when he joined the Eastern Cape side, Chippa United, where he struggled to impress despite his colourful career, which includes being part of South Africa’s U20 and U23 national teams dating back to 2017.
He has now resurfaced in the TS Galaxy camp, training alongside his younger brother Seluleko, who has made his mark by scoring six goals and providing two assists for The Rockets.
Impressive determination shown by Mahlambi
Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic spoke to the media about the presence of the former Downs midfielder, explaining that chairman Tim Sukazi had given the nod to offer him another chance—one that could shape the future of his career.
“We made a decision to take him to train with us... You know everybody deserves a chance. I think that guy is a good human being,” Beganovic said as per the Sowetan.
“I have watched some of his clips when he played for Wits and Sundowns. He’s an amazing player with amazing skills. We made the decision with the chairman after he had asked if we could try and push him... To get him back into the business.
“I’m so happy to have an opportunity to maybe do that (give him a second chance). He needs to push and improve. I’ve seen so far in the last few training sessions that he wants it; he’s pushing himself, but let’s give him time,”
The future now depends on Mahlambi
The 42-year-old manager also shared a life lesson, highlighting that navigating trials and tribulations often comes down to an individual’s determination to fight back and reclaim their place.
Hoping that Mahlambi will fully grasp this opportunity, seize it with both hands, and use it to reignite his career.
“I know it’s not easy. It doesn’t matter how many times you fall, but what’s important is whether you want to stand up and fight again or not.” he added
What comes next?
With this being Mahlambi’s second chance, all hopes now rest on his ability to make the most of the opportunity. Despite age not being entirely on his side, he will aim to recapture the form of the impressionable right winger he once was, causing headaches for opponents if he successfully passes the trial and regains his fitness.
TS Galaxy will turn their attention to Sunday’s afternoon fixture against the promising KwaZulu-Natal side, who have impressed with their high-scoring performances. The clash between the home team, currently eighth on the log, and the Arrows, sitting ninth, will be crucial in shaping how both sides end the first half of the Premier Soccer League season.
Having previously met in the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinals, where the Rockets fell short, and with neither team entering the international break in top form, much will be at stake as they aim to regain momentum and confidence.