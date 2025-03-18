TS Galaxy boss Sukazi confirms Orlando Pirates product's record fee to Europe and slams Relebohile Mofokeng to FC Barcelona reports - 'It’s not right because now every time he plays he is being compared to Lamine Yamal'
The Rockets owner happy with what his team is doing after bagging millions from a recent sale.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Galaxy have been producing good players
- A 21-year-old starlet has left for Norway
- Sukazi faults Mofokeng to Barca rumours