Masandawana failed to capitalize on the opportunity to extend their lead to 12 points in the PSL standings as they suffered a defeat to the Rockets.

TS Galaxy secured an unexpected 1-0 victory against Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match held at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

A superbly executed goal by Kamogelo Sebelele was the deciding factor between the two teams in Mpumalanga.

After the game, fans expressed their opinions about the match, and here, GOAL presents some of the top reactions.

