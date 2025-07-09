This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Real Madrid CF v Juventus FC: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Jude Summerfield

Tropical storm forces Real Madrid plane to circle Virginia for an HOUR before landing as media commitments cancelled due to frightening delay ahead of Club World Cup semi-final clash with PSG

Real Madrid eventually landed after a tropical storm forced the plane the squad was traveling on to circle in the air before their clash with PSG.

  • Real Madrid squad circle in airspace
  • Tropical storm hits parts of USA
  • Plane eventually touched down
