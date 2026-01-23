+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
USWNT Five Keys GOAL
Celia Balf

Trinity Rodman returns, Gisele Thompson's moment, and Emma Hayes’ final auditions: Five keys as the USWNT open 2026 against Paraguay

Trinity Rodman returns to club and country roster, Gisele Thompson has a chance to solidify herself as an outside back, goalkeeper pool gets clearer, and five keys for the USWNT as they take on Paraguay to open up play in the new year.

The U.S. Women’s National Team open their 2026 calendar against Paraguay on Saturday, the first of two friendlies to close January training camp. On paper, it is a favorable matchup for the Americans. Paraguay are ranked 46th in the FIFA standings and finished fifth at the 2025 Copa América, while the USWNT won the two previous meetings between the sides by scorelines of 9–0 and 8–0 in September 2021.

Even so, the fixture offers an important early evaluation for head coach Emma Hayes. The January roster is composed entirely of National Women’s Soccer League players, with the camp taking place outside a FIFA international window, placing the focus squarely on domestic depth and emerging contributors.

One of the headliners is Trinity Rodman, who was listed as unattached at the time of the roster release but formally re-signed with the Washington Spirit on Thursday. Rodman agreed to a deal through 2028 that set a new financial benchmark in the NWSL, making her the highest-paid player in league history and the highest earner in women’s soccer globally.

Rodman’s return to both club and country follows a limited 2025, in which she appeared just once for the USWNT. She is the most experienced player in Hayes’ current squad with 47 caps, followed by Yazmeen Ryan with 15. The roster also includes four first-time call-ups: forwards Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC) and Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC), along with midfielders Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage) and Sally Menti (Seattle Reign FC).

As the USWNT begin an important year with the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the horizon, Saturday’s match offers a controlled environment to assess how a domestically focused group performs - and how key figures like Rodman anchor Hayes’ evolving setup.

GOAL looks at five keys for the USWNT vs. Paraguay...

  • United States v Brazil - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Rodman's return

    Rodman's one game that she played in in 2025 was enough to steal the show, scoring the game-winner to put the USWNT past Brazil 2-0. Rodman dealt with injuries through most of the USWNT competition windows last year, but seemingly healthy, she'll be one of the veterans in terms of experience on this team. 

    Rodman has 11 goals for the USWNT and besides her one appearance last year, she hadn't played for her country since the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

    The forward's pace, one vs. one ability, and being a risk-taker in front of the net is enough to lead the attacking way for the USWNT. 

    "Trinity Rodman's been around, you know, and for a period of time she's been absent from us, but she's still staying very connected. An experienced player, relative to the cumulative experience in the group. So my job is to develop more leaders," Hayes said during a press conference following the roster reveal.

    She's particularly gifted on the wing and when given any inch of space, takes it and runs with it. Despite not having some of the more familiar forwards to play alongside, Rodman does have lots of experience playing in front of a crafty midfielder and fellow Washington Spirit player, Croix Bethune. Rodman is also joined by Hal Hershfelt, Tara Rudd, and Kate Weisner, all members of the Spirit.  

    Rodman playing in Southern California is special too, as she's from Orange County. 

    • Advertisement
  • Claudia Dickey USWNTGetty Images

    Dickey for the No. 1 keeper spot?

    The January window has also allowed Hayes to continue reshaping the USWNT goalkeeping picture. After using 2025 to reset the position and broaden the pool, this camp represents another step in clarifying the depth chart and identifying the program’s long-term No. 1.

    “I feel strongly about Claudia [Dickey] and Phallon [Tullis-Joyce] at this time,” Hayes said.

    With the January roster limited to NWSL players, Tullis-Joyce was not included due to her club commitments with Manchester United. Still, Hayes referenced the England-based goalkeeper as a leading option moving forward - a signal that the competition remains open beyond this camp.

    That context places Dickey in a strong position to start against Paraguay. 

    “I think Claudia’s in a strong position,” Hayes said, reinforcing her standing within a relatively inexperienced group.

    Dickey is joined in camp by Mandy McGlynn and Jordan Silkowitz. Between them, the three goalkeepers have just 10 senior international caps - six for Dickey, four for McGlynn, and none yet for Silkowitz - underscoring the developmental focus of this position in the January roster.

  • Claire Hutton USWNT vs CanadaGetty Images

    Claire Hutton's midfield

    Claire Hutton is just 20-years-old, but has solidified her role in the midfield for the USWNT. Playing alongside Sam Coffey, Lindsey Heaps, Rose Lavelle and other more experienced center midfielders, she's fit in effortlessly. She's a natural No. 6, defensive-minded but also offers some attacking-oriented play. 

    A year ago, Hutton was called into Hayes' Futures Camp and, since then, has been a regular on all of Hayes' rosters. She made her senior international debut last February, starting against Australia in the SheBelieves Cup. A few months later, Hutton scored her first international goal in just her sixth appearance. Her header goal helped the USWNT defeat Canada 3-0. 

    Out of the midfielders called into this January camp, Hutton may be one of the youngest, but she's guaranteed to lead the pack. 

    After scoring her first goal for the USWNT, Hutton drew praise from her teammates, including fellow midfielder Rose Lavelle, the reigning U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, who said she plays “well beyond her years.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-WOMEN-SHEBELIEVES-USA-AUSAFP

    Thompson's moment

    Much of the spotlight in recent months has been on Alyssa Thompson, whose form this season - and goal-scoring run with Chelsea - has continued her rise at club and international level. With Alyssa remaining in England during January camp, this window offers an opportunity for her younger sister, Gisele, to step into the spotlight.

    The sisters occupy different roles on the field. Alyssa operates as an attacking winger, while Gisele is an outside back, but both bring pace and directness down the flank. Gisele’s ability to push forward and contribute in attack gives her added versatility in a position group that remains highly competitive within the USWNT setup.

    As Alyssa continues her season in England, Gisele is preparing for the start of her NWSL campaign with Angel City. She was part of last year’s Futures Camp, but her path into the senior rotation is less defined, particularly given the depth at outside back. With Hayes and her staff still evaluating options, the competition to narrow that pool remains open.

    That context makes these two matches significant for Gisele Thompson, especially with several regulars unavailable. Naomi Girma, Emily Sonnett, Emily Fox, and Lily Reale all remain in Europe, creating valuable minutes and visibility for an emerging player like Thompson looking to stake a claim.

  • Emma Hayes USWNTGetty Images

    Hayes' last chance to experiment

    Hayes has framed this window - and this cycle more broadly - as a final opportunity to evaluate new players. While the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup remains more than a year away, the qualification process begins in November, compressing the runway for experimentation.

    With several U.S. players based abroad and Gotham FC contributors unavailable due to the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, Hayes built the roster from a limited pool. Speaking after the roster announcement, she acknowledged the constraints of the window. “You can only pick the players that are available,” Hayes said, noting that selection is rarely straightforward during this period.

    Even so, the roster reflects a clear emphasis on evaluation. Hayes named four uncapped players, and the average age of the 26-player squad is just 24.1. Entering Saturday’s match, the group averages 6.6 caps per player, with five players still awaiting their senior international debuts.

    “Once again, our roster presents opportunity - for the coaching staff to evaluate players and for some NWSL players we haven’t seen as much in the National Team environment, as well as for some first-time call-ups - to show they can contribute in 2026, 2027 or beyond,” Hayes said.

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Paraguay crest
Paraguay
PAR
0