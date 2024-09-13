Trey Nyoni: 'Liverpool's Paul Pogba' could become a star under Arne Slot at Anfield

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has already made history at Anfield - now the goal is for him to become a first-team regular

We may only be a month into the new season, but it's already clear that Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool in rude health. New head coach Arne Slot has certainly made some noticeable tactical tweaks to the team, which have been integral to the Reds making a perfect start to their Premier League campaign, but there have been no significant changes in personnel - as of yet - and the Dutchman has been quick to acknowledge that he is working with a wonderful group of players put together by his predecessor.

Of course, one of the keys to Klopp's sustained success at Liverpool was his willingness to put his faith in young players. In total, 40 academy players made their debuts during the the German's remarkable nine-year spell at Anfield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold unquestionably the pick of the bunch, and there is a feeling on Merseyside that one of his final acts as manager might just turn out to be one of his most significant.

He arguably knew it at the time, too, because Klopp was positively beaming when he introduced Trey Nyoni to Anfield just three months before he bid farewell to the club...