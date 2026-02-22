Getty/GOAL
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tino Livramento? History-making former England right-back makes 2026 World Cup pick & reveals who he would ‘discard’
England World Cup squad: Tuchel faces some tough calls
England made light work of their World Cup qualification campaign, picking up maximum points through eight fixtures while conceding zero goals. There are tougher challenges to come, but belief is building in a star-studded squad.
The Three Lions are loaded with talent in just about every position, with Tuchel being charged with the task of piecing together a winning formula. He has shuffled his pack at times, giving a number of players opportunities to impress, and has two more friendly fixtures against Uruguay and Japan to come in March before 26 seats on a plane to North America are handed out.
One of his toughest calls will be determining who to take at right-back - with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence and Kyle Walker all in contention there.
Who should fill right-back berths in England's World Cup squad?
Anderson - who became the first black footballer to represent England when making his international bow in 1978 - is in no doubt as to who he would pick and which proven performers he would leave behind.
Speaking in association with Betting site BetSelect, ex-Nottingham Forest and Arsenal defender Anderson told GOAL: “I like Reece James, I must admit. He’s another one that can play several positions - he can play in midfield. You talk about a squad to go to the World Cup and if I had the choice I would probably take him. I saw him play at Wembley when he scored the free-kick, he played well that night. I like Reece James. Chelsea captain now, so he’s matured and got experience.
“On the other hand, I like Livramento - young, up and coming, very athletic. Between those two. Trent has had a funny old season, he has been in and out of the Real Madrid side and doesn’t play consistently. I would discard him, but I think the two I mentioned will be there or thereabouts.”
Is there still a role for Maguire with the Three Lions?
Looking further across the back four, European Cup winner Anderson - who also represented Manchester United in his playing days - believes that a role in Tuchel’s plans may yet be found for 64-cap centre-half Harry Maguire.
Anderson added of the 32-year-old, who has never let his country down in tournament action: “He hasn’t played a lot of games up to Michael Carrick coming in, but he has come in the team and done really, really well. If he continues that form to the end of the season, then you have got to take him because of his experience and everything else that goes with it.”
England fixtures: Friendly dates and 2026 World Cup
Tuchel has previously vowed to speak with as many World Cup hopefuls as possible before settling on his final selection. The former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss has said: “It’s my job now to make contact with everyone, players like Trent. Players that are on our longlist, 55, 60 players, to reach out to them, be in touch with them, explain to them why they were not here. Explain to them what they have to do, where they can improve. Can they even do something or is it just a choice? So this is my job in the next weeks and months.
“I hate phone calls. Better on FaceTime. Then I see the expression, at least, and get a feeling for the person. Or I need to visit them, visit training, training grounds.
“We can do group visits. We can do Jude [Bellingham] and Trent. And visit the clubs. And some of them we will call. Let’s see. I think it’s important that I reach out to everyone, even to the guys we didn’t pick so regularly to tell them where they are and give them honest feedback.”
After heading to the United States, England will take in pre-tournament friendly dates with New Zealand and Costa Rica in Florida. A quest for a first major trophy in the men’s game since 1966 will be opened against Croatia on June 17.
