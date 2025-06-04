Getty ImagesGill ClarkTrent Alexander-Arnold hit with training ground 'ban' as new Real Madrid signing forced to give up £130k Range Rover after move from LiverpoolLaLigaReal MadridPremier LeagueT. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolNew Real Madrid signing Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be able to drive his luxury Range Rover into training due to a sponsorship deal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAlexander-Arnold has swapped Madrid for LiverpoolMoves in time for Club World CupBut won't be able to use favourite car at training groundFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱